Groups Of Professional Beggars Rushed To Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 08:57 PM

As the summer season approaches, a large number of professional beggars have thronged to the markets, bus stands and other busy places of the Hazara division, particularly in Abbottabad city and creating a nuisance for the people

According to the details, after the start of the summer season in Punjab and other parts of the country, dozens of organized groups of professional beggars including men, women and children have reached Hazara division and no main marketplaces of Abbottabad and other areas of the division, including tourists spots, are seen without beggars.

In Abbottabad and Manshera districts, the situation is even worse than in Haripur where organized gangs of professional beggars not only were bagging but also found involved in other crimes like theft and snatching.

A few years back, professional beggars were seen in the Hazara region during the peak summer season but now the trends have changed; the weather in Hazra division is still cold but beggars have rushed and no place is safe from these beggars whether it is a restaurant, market, petrol pump, or any public place.

People and tourists have demanded the district administrations to take strict action against them. Every year Hazara police and district administrations of Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra launch operations to arrest professional beggars in an attempt to get rid of the menace of beggary in the area but failed to eradicate the beggary.

