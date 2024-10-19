Grow Green Network Demands ADB Tor Revisit Fossil Fuel Financing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 07:43 PM
The Grow Green Network has called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to revisit funding fossil fuel projects in Pakistan, urging the bank to align its investments with the country’s climate commitments
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Grow Green Network has called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to revisit funding fossil fuel projects in Pakistan, urging the bank to align its investments with the country’s climate commitments.
This demand was made during a public forum held by NDF Pakistan in Nawabshah in collaboration with the Indus Consortium, which works on environmental, humanitarian, and development initiatives.
The event drew participation from political party activists, civil society representatives, media personnel, and the general public.
Key speakers included Abid Lashari President NDF, Shahid Shah Consultant Indus Consortium Tariq Hussain Channar, Asma Munir and others discussed the urgent need for reforms in Pakistan’s energy sector.
Speakers emphasized the challenges facing the country’s energy supply, including its heavy reliance on costly imported fuels and inefficiencies in the power system.
The public forum also urged the Pakistani government to invest in flood-resilient infrastructure to empower communities and bridge the $19.1 billion funding gap required for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.
Participants rejected a further expansion of LNG and fossil fuel dependence, instead advocating for energy independence through solar and wind power investments, especially for marginalized communities without access to the national grid.
The forum ended with a strong call to action for multilateral development banks (MDBs) to address the critical funding gaps and for Pakistan to accelerate its transition toward a sustainable, renewable energy future.
Recent Stories
Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of j ..
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
Two lives lost in Indus River drowning
GCUF to hold International Microbiology Conference on Nov 13-15
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) organizes awareness sess ..
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of jail24 minutes ago
-
5 arrested carrying illegal weapons, Liquor26 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered36 minutes ago
-
KFM mourns Yahya Sinwar's death; calls it a major loss for justice, freedom36 minutes ago
-
KP Info Secretary visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan36 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather recorded in city46 minutes ago
-
21 SMIU employees get promotions56 minutes ago
-
Graduate cops age limit for PPSC exams extended by 5 years56 minutes ago
-
3 members of thief gang held; valuables recovered56 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders effective security measures1 hour ago
-
5th Latif Literature, Music Festival to be held at SAU on Oct 261 hour ago
-
10 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized1 hour ago