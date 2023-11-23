'Grow more wheat' workshops for farmers in Mianwali dist

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Department of Agriculture (Extension) is conducting a series of training for farmers in Mianwali district under the 'Grow more wheat' campaign.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Tahir Abbas Khan conducted the training workshops for farmers at Sarwar Khel village of Isa Khel tehsil and Manda Khel village of Kamar Mushani to urge them to cultivate more wheat crop.

Also, Agriculture Officer Mianwali Rabia Shams conducted training workshop in Wan Bhachran North, Dera Hafiz Nasir and Muzaffarpur North in which a large number of wheat growers participated.

The Department of Agriculture (Extension) officials informed farmers about the wheat production technology and told them that they could get more yield by timely sowing, using approved varieties of seeds, balanced and proportionate use of fertilisers, irrigation at critical stages and timely control of weeds.