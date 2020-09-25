UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growers Advised Of Timely Cultivation Of Sugarcane's Better Varieties For Enhanced Yield

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

Growers advised of timely cultivation of sugarcane's better varieties for enhanced yield

Growers in an awareness seminar were on Friday informed that better yield of sugarcane could be achieved by focusing on timely cultivation of a better varieties of sugarcane, soil testing and balanced use of fertilizers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Growers in an awareness seminar were on Friday informed that better yield of sugarcane could be achieved by focusing on timely cultivation of a better varieties of sugarcane, soil testing and balanced use of fertilizers. The seminar- with a significant attendance of growers- was organized by the Department of Agriculture Extension in collaboration with a fertilizer company at village Bakhar Jam Rahu of tehsil Qazi Ahmed. Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Muhammad Hassan Kalhoro said that for free consultation, the farmers could contact the department of Agriculture Extension whereas Agriculture department and agriculture related companies dealing in seeds and fertilizers were also guiding the farmers for better output of their crops.

Addressing the seminar, Regional Head FFC, Qadeer Ahmed briefed about free agriculture consultation service and said that farmers could achieve better per acre output by soil analysis of agricultural land. Agriculture expert FFC Nawabshah Umair islam briefed the farmers about balanced use of fertilizers adding that better per acre output of sugarcane could be achieved with the use of balanced fertilizers.

He specially emphasized the use of Potash fertilizer to meet the shortage of land and get better per acre output of crops.

Related Topics

Shortage Agriculture Company Nawabshah Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

21 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

39 minutes ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

42 minutes ago

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

60 minutes ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

1 hour ago

Balochistan’s socio-political development is gov ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.