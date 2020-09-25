(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Growers in an awareness seminar were on Friday informed that better yield of sugarcane could be achieved by focusing on timely cultivation of a better varieties of sugarcane, soil testing and balanced use of fertilizers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Growers in an awareness seminar were on Friday informed that better yield of sugarcane could be achieved by focusing on timely cultivation of a better varieties of sugarcane, soil testing and balanced use of fertilizers. The seminar- with a significant attendance of growers- was organized by the Department of Agriculture Extension in collaboration with a fertilizer company at village Bakhar Jam Rahu of tehsil Qazi Ahmed. Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, Muhammad Hassan Kalhoro said that for free consultation, the farmers could contact the department of Agriculture Extension whereas Agriculture department and agriculture related companies dealing in seeds and fertilizers were also guiding the farmers for better output of their crops.

Addressing the seminar, Regional Head FFC, Qadeer Ahmed briefed about free agriculture consultation service and said that farmers could achieve better per acre output by soil analysis of agricultural land. Agriculture expert FFC Nawabshah Umair islam briefed the farmers about balanced use of fertilizers adding that better per acre output of sugarcane could be achieved with the use of balanced fertilizers.

He specially emphasized the use of Potash fertilizer to meet the shortage of land and get better per acre output of crops.