Growers advised to complete rice cultivation by June 30

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to complete rice cultivation till June 30 for getting a better and high yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Monday that the government was providing subsidy to farmers for increasing rice production in the country.

He said that farmers belonging to Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Bahawal Nagar, Narowal, Kasur, Gujrat, Lahore, Hafizabad and Mandi Baha-ud-Din should avail from this facility by cultivating rice over maximum space of their lands.

He said that approved varieties had better resistance against various diseases, weather conditions and insect attacks. Therefore, the growers should prefer cultivation of approved varieties of rice to get maximum finance benefit.

Among approved varieties include Super Basmati, Basmati 515, Chenab Basmati, Punjab Basmati, PK-1121 (Aromatic), Noor Basmati, NIAB Basmati 2016, PK 2021 (Aromatic), NIBGE Basmati 2020, Super Gold, Super Basmati 2019, hybrid Basmati KSK-111-H, al-Khalid Rice, NBR-2, NIAB Super, PK-386, Shaheen Basmati and Kisan Basmati.

Saplings of Shaheen Basmati and Kisan Basmati should be transferred in the fields from June 15 to 30 while remaining varieties can be cultivated from June 7 to 25. He said that experts of Agriculture Department were available for consultation and guidance of the growers during office times. However, the farmers could also contact agriculture free help line for any assistance, he added.