Growers advised to cultivate approved Moong varieties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed has advised the growers to cultivate approved Moong varieties to gain maximum yield and government will provide the subsidy of Rs.1000 per acre.

In a statement on Monday, he said that March is the best suitable time for cultivation of Baharia Moong crop.

Therefore, the growers should start Moong cultivation immediately and complete it within the month of March by using approved varieties.

He said that growers should purchase seed of approved varieties and send its number through SMS on 8070. When they receive SMS in reply, they would be entitled to collect subsidy amount of Rs.500 from any nearby mobile shop and remaining Rs.500 would be provided at the time of crop harvesting, he added.