Growers advised to drain out rainwater from cotton crops in 24 hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to drain out rainwater from cotton crops within 24 hours as stagnant rainwater would be injurious to cotton plants and cause their death after 48 hours.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that although rainwater had salutary impact on rice, cotton and fodder crops, yet it would be very injurious to cotton crops if it remained accumulated in cotton field for more than 24 hours.

He said that the cotton growers should made arrangements for immediate draining of rainwater as it would cause death of the cotton plants if it remained stagnant in the cotton field for more than 48 hours.

He advised the farmers to dig a 10 feet long, 6 feet wide and 5 feet deep holes at both sides of the cotton field and ensure draining out extra rainwater in these holes if the cotton field was situated in depth as compared to other fields.

The farmers should also use pump for draining out stagnant rainwater from cotton field after 24 hours. After proper draining of stagnant rainwater, the growers should spray herbicides and pesticides in addition to applying appropriate fertilizer like urea, potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, boric acid, zinc sulphate, magnesium sulphate with the consultation of agriculture experts as it was imperative to eliminate ill-impacts of stagnant rainwater from cotton crop, he added.

