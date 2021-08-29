Growers advised to eliminate dusky cotton bug

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Growers have been advised to take special precautionary measures to eliminate dusky cotton bug by using recommended pesticides in time.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Sunday that dusky cotton bug reproduces its issues five times in a year which not only reduces the cotton yield but also badly damages its quality.

He said that dusky cotton bug sucks leaves of the cotton plant to get moisture. It also sucksseed of cotton that causes loss to the seed up to 15 percent.

Dusky cotton bug gets mushroom growth during October, he added.