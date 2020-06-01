Growers advised to ensure in-time watering to sunflower crop

Sunflower growers have been advised to ensure in-time watering to the crop to get a better yield

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : Sunflower growers have been advised to ensure in-time watering to the crop to get a better yield.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extenion) Kasur, Muhammad Naveed Amjad told APP here on Monday that growers must ensure four watering from sowing to reap.

The first watering must be ensured after 25 to 30 days of cultivation, second 15 to 20 days gap of first watering, third after flowering, and the fourth and last when the crop bear seeds.

He urged the growers to follow the guideline of the department for a bumper crop.