UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growers Advised To Ensure In-time Watering To Sunflower Crop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:48 PM

Growers advised to ensure in-time watering to sunflower crop

Sunflower growers have been advised to ensure in-time watering to the crop to get a better yield

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : Sunflower growers have been advised to ensure in-time watering to the crop to get a better yield.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extenion) Kasur, Muhammad Naveed Amjad told APP here on Monday that growers must ensure four watering from sowing to reap.

The first watering must be ensured after 25 to 30 days of cultivation, second 15 to 20 days gap of first watering, third after flowering, and the fourth and last when the crop bear seeds.

He urged the growers to follow the guideline of the department for a bumper crop.

Related Topics

Agriculture Kasur From

Recent Stories

Two outlaws shot dead by Sukkur police

2 minutes ago

Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat appointed director of (BTRC) ..

2 minutes ago

Sixteen People Dead, About 30 Injured in Recent Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia ex-PM Najib's first 1MDB trial nears end

10 minutes ago

Six new patients tested positive for COVID-19 in T ..

53 seconds ago

Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate shows pos ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.