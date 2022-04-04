Growers advised to implement proper wheat management planning

Punjab Agriculture department has advised wheat growers to implement proper wheat management planning, prior to wheat harvesting as 10 percent of wheat production gets wasted due to improper wheat management plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised wheat growers to implement proper wheat management planning, prior to wheat harvesting as 10 percent of wheat production gets wasted due to improper wheat management plan.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday that farmers should monitor weather updates on regular basis and in case of possible chances of rain harvesting should be stopped.

He said, "Combine harvester should be used as it helps in reducing the wheat production losses to a great extent."Growers should start wheat harvesting when there was a 10 percent moisture in grains, he added.

Spokesman said that farmers should follow Agriculture department's guidelines in letter and spirit to obtain desired results.