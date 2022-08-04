UrduPoint.com

Growers Advised To Pay Special Attention Towards Cotton Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 09:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to pay special attention towards the crop besides ensuring proper measures to avoid water shortage at this important stage.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that irrigation should be carried out after water scouting and especially at evening.

Farmers should contact agriculture staff of their relevant area for proper spray of pesticides if high rate of insects attack is witnessed, he added. He further suggested the growers not to carry out spray of same group again and again as this make insects resistant against certain poisons.

Spokesman said, "Cotton picking should be started when cotton bolls are 50 percent opened." He said farmers must implement Agriculture department guidelines for proper cotton picking.

