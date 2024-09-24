Growers Advised To Prepare Land For Gram Cultivation
Published September 24, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised growers to prepare their land immediately for gram cultivation with the start of October for getting bumper production.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that grams are an important crop of the country which not only playing a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but also provide nutritional security for the poor masses through cheap dietary protein. Therefore, demand of grams is increasing tremendously every year.
He said that the farmers should prepare their land on an urgent basis for starting gram cultivation from October as it is the best time for gram cultivation in Attock, Chakwal and other districts of north Punjab up to October 15.
He said that the growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 10 whereas best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah is up to October 30.
Farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of central Punjab should, however, cultivate this crop from October 15 to November 15, he added.
He said that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of grams which have most resistance against various diseases and climatic changes. Grams can also be cultivated in September sugarcane crops and this cultivation should be completed from October 20 to November 10, the spokesman added.
