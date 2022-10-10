Growers advised to prepare lands for wheat cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The agriculture exporters advised farmers to prepare their lands to start wheat cultivate during the last half of October.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Monday that the last fortnight of October and November were the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain would decrease gradually if the cultivation would be late after November.

However, farmers should complete wheat sowing by December 10 at every cost by using 60-kg wheat seed instead of 50-kg seed per acre if they failed to cultivate it during November, he added.

He said farmers should also use one-and-a-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat to get bumper yield.

The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had also introduced new wheat varieties,including Akbar-19, Ujala-16, Dilkash-2021, Subhani-2021 and Urooj-2022 ,which had not onlysufficient disease resistance but also give the maximum production, he added.