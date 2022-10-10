UrduPoint.com

Growers Advised To Prepare Lands For Wheat Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Growers advised to prepare lands for wheat cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The agriculture exporters advised farmers to prepare their lands to start wheat cultivate during the last half of October.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Monday that the last fortnight of October and November were the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain would decrease gradually if the cultivation would be late after November.

However, farmers should complete wheat sowing by December 10 at every cost by using 60-kg wheat seed instead of 50-kg seed per acre if they failed to cultivate it during November, he added.

He said farmers should also use one-and-a-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat to get bumper yield.

The Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had also introduced new wheat varieties,including Akbar-19, Ujala-16, Dilkash-2021, Subhani-2021 and Urooj-2022 ,which had not onlysufficient disease resistance but also give the maximum production, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture October November December Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

46 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

59 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.