Growers advised to save cotton crop from white-fly, mealy-bug attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the cotton growers to follow recommendations of the Agriculture Department to save cotton crop from attack of white-fly, mealy-bug and other insects.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that the attack of white-fly on cotton crop could reduce production up to 60 per cent, hence conduct pest scouting to save the crop from white-fly attack.

He said that in case of need, pest scouting could be conducted within a 7-day interval.

He advised the farmers to weed out all types of weeds from the cotton crop fields and watercourses for eradication of white-fly and mealy-bug.

He said that pest scouting should be carried out through holocene nozzles and the quantity of spray water should be 100 to 120 litre per acre.

He asked the cotton growers to apply nitrogen fertilizer in case of need.