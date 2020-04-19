UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growers Advised To Sow Certified Cotton Seed For Better Production

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

Growers advised to sow certified cotton seed for better production

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Ayub Research Centre Faisalabad Dr Abid Mahmood said that the incumbent government was taking steps to provide relief to growers.

He said that subsidy is being provided on cotton seed while special concession on fertilizer and in electricity units to growers was also under consideration.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, DG Ayub Research Centre Faisalabad Dr Abid Mahmood said that the government have constituted committees at district level and these committees will review all cotton process and ensured implementation on government instructions.

He advised cotton growers to cultivate only certified cotton seed varieties approved from Government of Punjab including FH Lalazaar, IUB113, Nayab 878, MNH 886 and FH142 to get better cotton production.

He said that growers should check the production capacity before sowing and enhance its quantity in case of less germination. He suggested growers to use six kg to eight kg cotton seed per acre.

He said that the cotton crop had damaged last time due to extra rains previous year and hoped that this year would be cotton year while better cotton yielding expected.

He urged the growers to sow maximum cotton crop this year and get maximum benefit from facilities given by the government.

He said that growers should buy cotton seed from Punjab seed corporation and other registered companies and it should also be approved from Federal Seed Certification (FSC). He said that growers should apply per acre cotton seed after consulting with agriculture experts by checking seed quality.

APP /slm-sak-xl1005 hrs

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Buy Sunday Cotton All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

11 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

11 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

11 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.