Growers Advised To Start Cultivation Of Peanut

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Growers advised to start cultivation of peanut

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Growers have been advised to start cultivation of peanut as the month of April is conducive for its cultivation and bumper crop.

Agriculture department sources said on Sunday that farmers should sow recommended varieties of peanut for bumper yield.

The experts are available for the assistance of peanuts growers and they should contact them for guidance.

