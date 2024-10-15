Open Menu

Growers Advised To Start Gram Cultivation Immediately

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Growers advised to start gram cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start gram cultivation immediately and complete it by the mid of November to get maximum yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that grams were an important crop of the country which is not only playing a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but also provides nutritional security for the masses through cheap dietary protein.

“Therefore, demand of grams is increasing tremendously every year”, he said, adding that farmers should start gram cultivation immediately as mid-October to mid-November was the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab.

He said that growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should complete gram cultivation up to November 10 whereas best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah was up to October 30.

He said that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of the grams which had maximum resistance against various diseases and climatic changes. The grams could also be cultivated in September-cultivated sugarcane crops up to November 10, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Narowal October November Best

Recent Stories

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Min ..

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

1 hour ago
 Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the viv ..

Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..

2 hours ago
 realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Fla ..

Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..

2 hours ago
 SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Region ..

SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

17 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

17 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

17 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan