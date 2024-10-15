Growers Advised To Start Gram Cultivation Immediately
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to start gram cultivation immediately and complete it by the mid of November to get maximum yield.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that grams were an important crop of the country which is not only playing a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements but also provides nutritional security for the masses through cheap dietary protein.
“Therefore, demand of grams is increasing tremendously every year”, he said, adding that farmers should start gram cultivation immediately as mid-October to mid-November was the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab.
He said that growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should complete gram cultivation up to November 10 whereas best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah was up to October 30.
He said that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of the grams which had maximum resistance against various diseases and climatic changes. The grams could also be cultivated in September-cultivated sugarcane crops up to November 10, the spokesman added.
