Growers advised to start sugarcane cultivation from February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of sugarcane from the beginning of February and complete it by March 15 to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture extension department told APP on Sunday that farmers should cultivate the approved varieties of sugarcane over maximum space.

Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-43-33, CPF-243,HSF-240, SPSG-26, SPF-213, SPF-245 and COJ-84, he said and added that more informationcould be obtained from agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.