Growers advised to start sugarcane cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised sugarcane growers to start cultivation of the crop on recommendations of the Agriculture Department.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Friday that the current weather conditions were very feasible for cultivation of sugarcane, adding that growers should apply 100-120 mounds seed per acre for getting best production average.

He asked the farmers to take sugarcane seed from the first year crop, but not from second year crop (Mondhi).

He advised them to complete the sugarcane cultivation till the end of March.