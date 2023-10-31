Growers advised to start wheat cultivation from Nov 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Agriculture scientists have advised wheat growers to start cultivation immediately with the start of November for better production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP here on Tuesday that in arid areas, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013.

However, in irrigated areas, wheat varieties like Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated from November 1.

The approved varieties are not only disease resistant but also have the capacity of giving maximum production, he added.

He said that the farmers should use one and a half bag of DAP fertiliser and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

He said that the farmers should use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy and quality seed could be sown as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting bumper yields.

November is the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain would decrease gradually if the cultivation is delayed after November, he added.