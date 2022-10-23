Growers advised to start wheat cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to start wheat cultivation immediately and complete it by November 20 to get maximum yield with minimum input cost.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said on Sunday that wheat was an important crop of Pakistan which catered to the need of food at a large scale.

He said that from mid of October to November 20 was the most suitable for wheat cultivation and farmers should use 40-50 kg seed per acre and get a bumper crop.

He said the wheat crop required 55-60 kg per acre seed if it was cultivated after November 20.

The late sown increased in input cost, he said and advised the growers to immediately start wheat cultivation and complete it before November 20.

He said that farmers should also use seed of approved varieties in addition to apply suitable fertilizer for increasing wheat yield.

The approved wheat varieties including Akbar-19, Ujala-16, Dilkash-2021, Subhani-2021, Urooj-2022, etc. had disease resistance and gave maximum produce, whereas one and a half bags of DAP fertilizer at the time of sowing and 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer at firstwatering along with one bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) would also play an importantrole to enhance wheat produce, he added.