UrduPoint.com

Growers Advised To Start Wheat Cultivation Immediately

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Growers advised to start wheat cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to start wheat cultivation immediately and complete it by November 20 to get maximum yield with minimum input cost.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said on Sunday that wheat was an important crop of Pakistan which catered to the need of food at a large scale.

He said that from mid of October to November 20 was the most suitable for wheat cultivation and farmers should use 40-50 kg seed per acre and get a bumper crop.

He said the wheat crop required 55-60 kg per acre seed if it was cultivated after November 20.

The late sown increased in input cost, he said and advised the growers to immediately start wheat cultivation and complete it before November 20.

He said that farmers should also use seed of approved varieties in addition to apply suitable fertilizer for increasing wheat yield.

The approved wheat varieties including Akbar-19, Ujala-16, Dilkash-2021, Subhani-2021, Urooj-2022, etc. had disease resistance and gave maximum produce, whereas one and a half bags of DAP fertilizer at the time of sowing and 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer at firstwatering along with one bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) would also play an importantrole to enhance wheat produce, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture October November Sunday From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.