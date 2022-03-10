UrduPoint.com

Growers Advised To Water Sunflower Crop Timely

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Growers advised to water sunflower crop timely

The agricultural experts have advised growers to water their sunflower crop in-time so as to get healthy and bumper production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to water their sunflower crop in-time so as to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department told APP on Thursday that in most of the sunflower-grown areas, farmers do not care for timely watering the crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He advised the growers to water their sunflower crop after 20-25 days of its cultivation, whereas the second watering should be made after 40-45 days.

The third watering should be made on flower budding while fourth watering is necessitated during development of seeds in the sunflower plant, followed by fifth watering before ripening of the crop.

If weather becomes harsh during March-April, farmers should also ensure sixth watering to the sunflower crops so that the grains can become fully developed, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Water Agriculture

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar regrets of not being in touch with Indi ..

Saba Qamar regrets of not being in touch with Indian actor Irfan Khan

15 minutes ago
 Amrita Rao unveils she kept her marriage secret du ..

Amrita Rao unveils she kept her marriage secret due to career

32 minutes ago
 Launching viable projects for utilization of Thar ..

Launching viable projects for utilization of Thar coal reserves in best interest ..

1 minute ago
 Era of corrupt politicians to end after failure of ..

Era of corrupt politicians to end after failure of no-confidence motion: Shibli ..

1 minute ago
 Wrestling competitions under "Kamyab Jawan Talent ..

Wrestling competitions under "Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program" kicks off at Sin ..

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka government says airline operations not a ..

Sri Lanka government says airline operations not affected by fuel shortage

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>