Growers advised to water sunflower crop timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to water their sunflower crop in-time so as to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department told APP on Thursday that in most of the sunflower-grown areas, farmers do not care for timely watering the crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He advised the growers to water their sunflower crop after 20-25 days of its cultivation, whereas the second watering should be made after 40-45 days.

The third watering should be made on flower budding while fourth watering is necessitated during development of seeds in the sunflower plant, followed by fifth watering before ripening of the crop.

If weather becomes harsh during March-April, farmers should also ensure sixth watering to the sunflower crops so that the grains can become fully developed, he added.