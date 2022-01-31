UrduPoint.com

Growers Advised To Water Wheat Crop Timely

January 31, 2022

Growers advised to water wheat crop timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to water their wheat crop on-time so as to get bumper production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that in most of the wheat areas, the growers did not care for timely watering the wheat crops, which affected the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat can become fully developed, he added.

