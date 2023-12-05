Growers advised to water wheat crop timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Agriculture experts have advised growers to water their wheat crops in time to get healthy and bumper produce.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that in most of wheat areas, the growers did not care for timely watering the crop, which affected the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops first after 20-25 days of cultivation whereas the second watering should be made after 80-90 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of wheat are fully developed, he added.