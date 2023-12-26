Open Menu

Growers Advised To Water Wheat Crop Timely

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Agriculture experts have advised growers to water their wheat crops on time to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that in most of wheat areas, growers did not care about timely watering wheat crops, which affected the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He advised the growers to water their crop first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas the second watering should be made after 70-80 days. The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing, so that the grains could become fully developed, he added.

