Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to water their wheat crops in-time so as to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Wednesday that in most of the wheat areas, the growers did not care for timely watering the wheat crops, which affected the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat can become fully developed, he added.