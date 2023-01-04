UrduPoint.com

Growers Advised To Water Wheat Crops Timely

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to water their wheat crops in-time so as to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Wednesday that in most of the wheat areas, the growers did not care for timely watering the wheat crops, which affected the quality as well as quantity of the production.

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat can become fully developed, he added.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Wheat

Recent Stories

Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring ..

Ahsan calls for collaboration, coherence to bring Pakistan out of prevailing cri ..

9 minutes ago
 The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of ..

The coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FPCCI) ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE University cooperates with University of Malay ..

UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research proje ..

31 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

3 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.