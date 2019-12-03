Growers Advised To Water Wheat Crops Timely
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised growers to water their wheat crops on time to get healthy and bumper production.
A spokesman of the agriculture department said Tuesday that the growers should water their wheat crops first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation,whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.
The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat can become fully developed, he added.