UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growers Advised To Water Wheat Crops Timely

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:45 PM

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

The agriculture experts advised growers to water their wheat crops on time to get healthy and bumper production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised growers to water their wheat crops on time to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said Tuesday that the growers should water their wheat crops first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation,whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat can become fully developed, he added.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Wheat

Recent Stories

AJK President leaves for three-day visit to UK

39 minutes ago

Infinix S5 is selling like hotcakes, “Picture Cl ..

42 minutes ago

Karachi to have fair weather with cool night on We ..

47 minutes ago

Lukashenko to Meet With Putin by End of Week After ..

47 minutes ago

China to further boost electric, smart car sales

47 minutes ago

Imran stands matchless: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.