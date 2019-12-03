Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised growers to water their wheat crops on time to get healthy and bumper production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said Tuesday that the growers should water their wheat crops first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation,whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat can become fully developed, he added.