Growers Advised To Watering Wheat Crop
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Farmers have been advised to irrigate their wheat crops at the milky stage
of grain formation while keeping in view the weather condition.
Addressing the farmers at Chak 153-NB, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension)
Muhammad Shahid said that it was the time of grain formation in the crop, if water
was not given at this stage, the grain size would be small which ultimately give
less produce.
He said that growers should keep the wheat field wet to protect the crop from
the effects of hot weather.
He further advised them to save the crop from insect (Tela) as its attack becomes
intense on the wheat crop during the current month.
He asked them to spray the cold water on insects (Tela) or shake the plants well
with a rope to drop it down instead of pest scouting which was dangerous for
friendly insects, environment, and human health.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Competition in KP tough for Senate Election7 minutes ago
-
NTDC acquires land for installing 600 MW solar project in Kot Addu17 minutes ago
-
Road mishap in Karachi leaves one dead, two Injured17 minutes ago
-
Two suspcts caught17 minutes ago
-
UN urged to grant Kashmiris inalienable right to self-determination27 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers scrutiny for Senate elections set for Tuesday27 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to complete distribution of Nighaban Ramazan Package before 10th Ramazan: Commissio ..37 minutes ago
-
Admin takes solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp37 minutes ago
-
De-siltation of 171 canals of DG Khan zone to start on Monday57 minutes ago
-
Illegal detention case: police officials booked under anti terrorism act1 hour ago
-
31 schools to be upgraded in DG Khan city: Hanif Patafi1 hour ago
-
HRCP's awareness campaign aims to recognize right to health by every segment of society1 hour ago