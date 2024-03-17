Growers advised to watering wheat crop

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Farmers have been advised to irrigate their wheat crops at the milky stage

of grain formation while keeping in view the weather condition.

Addressing the farmers at Chak 153-NB, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension)

Muhammad Shahid said that it was the time of grain formation in the crop, if water

was not given at this stage, the grain size would be small which ultimately give

less produce.

He said that growers should keep the wheat field wet to protect the crop from

the effects of hot weather.

He further advised them to save the crop from insect (Tela) as its attack becomes

intense on the wheat crop during the current month.

He asked them to spray the cold water on insects (Tela) or shake the plants well

with a rope to drop it down instead of pest scouting which was dangerous for

friendly insects, environment, and human health.