Growers Ask CM To Take Notice Of Water Shortage For Crops

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Growers called on caretaker Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of water shortage for the agricultural lands in Kot Addu and related regions.

The water crisis has noted in areas of Daera Din Panah, Ahsan Pur, Pir Juggi Pir and suburban places, causing the agricultural lands deserted almost, Pir Bukhsh, Allah Rakha, Qasim, Nur Muhammad and other farmers told APP here.

They said that canals meant for irrigating thousands of acres of land located in the aforesaid regions are short of water, must be refilled forthwith to avert the critical situation.

The growers are worried for the water shortage that could lead to lesson average production of the crop.

According to them, the fertilizer and diesal increase the production cost that leads to cut off the sizeable profit of the yield.

They demanded the caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and other relevant authorities to address the situation lest they fall down following crumbling production.

