Growers Ask CM To Take Notice Of Water Shortage For Crops
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Growers called on caretaker Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of water shortage for the agricultural lands in Kot Addu and related regions.
The water crisis has noted in areas of Daera Din Panah, Ahsan Pur, Pir Juggi Pir and suburban places, causing the agricultural lands deserted almost, Pir Bukhsh, Allah Rakha, Qasim, Nur Muhammad and other farmers told APP here.
They said that canals meant for irrigating thousands of acres of land located in the aforesaid regions are short of water, must be refilled forthwith to avert the critical situation.
The growers are worried for the water shortage that could lead to lesson average production of the crop.
According to them, the fertilizer and diesal increase the production cost that leads to cut off the sizeable profit of the yield.
They demanded the caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and other relevant authorities to address the situation lest they fall down following crumbling production.
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Legendary poet Josh Malihabadi remembered on his 42nd death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
20 criminals busted19 minutes ago
-
270 kites recovered49 minutes ago
-
PHC extends interim bail of former KP minister till March 459 minutes ago
-
Senators perturbed over PMDC’s lopsided criteria for foreign medical graduates59 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life1 hour ago
-
ECP notifies three more returned candidates of NA1 hour ago
-
Journalists pillar of democracy, freedom of expression: Solangi1 hour ago
-
Peshawar Dental College celebrates ‘White Coat’ ceremony1 hour ago
-
Unity vital to steer country out of challenges: Shehbaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites; 81 held2 hours ago
-
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ2 hours ago