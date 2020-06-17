Growers asked to follow paddy cultivation ban

Paddy cultivation has been banned in the area limits of Ghotki Feeder, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal, Khairpur West Feeder and other canals

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Paddy cultivation has been banned in the area limits of Ghotki Feeder, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal, Khairpur West Feeder and other canals.

The order to ban paddy cultivation was issued by the Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh.

In this regard Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has issued instruction to Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts to issue notices under the law to growers of their concerned districts for non-cultivation of paddy in their jurisdictions.

The commissioner has directed for strict measures to stop paddy cultivation and initiate legal action in case growers do not comply with paddy cultivation ban orders.