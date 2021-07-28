UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growers Asked To Use Drip Irrigation To Improve Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Growers asked to use drip irrigation to improve cultivation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Local Deputy Commissioner directed agricultural authority to convince farmers to use drip irrigation technique for increasing agricultural productivity which is dependent upon the timely availability of water.

Addressing a meeting arranged here Wednesday, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said the district administration was trying hard to increase agricultural income of farmers.

He said we are facing the worst price hike of household products owing to declining growth rate. The population is going below the poverty line as the gap between rich and poor is widening, he added.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken against canal water theft, selling fake seeds, promoting sub-standard pesticides and fertilizers in the market.

It was attended by representatives of agricultural, livestock departments, farmers organisations and spokesmen of different pesticides companies.

Related Topics

Poor Water Price Market

Recent Stories

Babar Azam moves up by 28 points in ICC latest ODI ..

4 minutes ago

FM Qureshi arrives in Manama

17 minutes ago

TikToker Kiran Abbasi attacked at home

23 minutes ago

Sharjah’s DSCD commences Economic Survey Project ..

40 minutes ago

Cyber security policy aims to neutralize looming t ..

53 minutes ago

Moro Hub receives delegation from Dubai Health Aut ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.