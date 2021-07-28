Growers asked to use drip irrigation to improve cultivation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Local Deputy Commissioner directed agricultural authority to convince farmers to use drip irrigation technique for increasing agricultural productivity which is dependent upon the timely availability of water.

Addressing a meeting arranged here Wednesday, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said the district administration was trying hard to increase agricultural income of farmers.

He said we are facing the worst price hike of household products owing to declining growth rate. The population is going below the poverty line as the gap between rich and poor is widening, he added.

The meeting reviewed measures being taken against canal water theft, selling fake seeds, promoting sub-standard pesticides and fertilizers in the market.

It was attended by representatives of agricultural, livestock departments, farmers organisations and spokesmen of different pesticides companies.