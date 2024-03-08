Open Menu

Growers Call For Setting Up Wheat Procurement Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Growers call for setting up wheat procurement centers

The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, has called for establishing the official wheat procurement centers as the harvest season is around the corner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, has called for establishing the official wheat procurement centers as the harvest season is around the corner.

At a meeting of the group, chaired by its President Nawab Zubair Talpur, here on Friday the farmers also raised the issue of the rampant sale of spurious seeds and fertilizer that too at exorbitant rates.

The growers lamented that the agricultural lands in the province were being rapidly converted into housing schemes and

commercial buildings.

They requested the government to promulgate a ban on the change of status of the agricultural land to commercial or residential.

The meeting also pointed out that rice crop was being grown in different parts of Sindh in violation of the ban on the crop's cultivation in those areas.

The farmers demanded that Sindh Seed Corporation and Sindh Agriculture Research departments should either be closed or made practically functional because the two departments were only an unwanted burden on the taxpayers money.

The meeting was told that the fertilizer companies minted a profit of Rs143 billion but still neither quality control was being ensured nor the practice of jacking up fertilizer prices every other month without government's sanction was being controlled.

The farmers demanded that urea should be sold to them at the prices which were officially fixed by the companies.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Sale Money Government Wheat Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

2 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

2 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

2 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

2 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

2 hours ago
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

2 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

2 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

2 hours ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

2 hours ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan