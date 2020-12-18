UrduPoint.com
Growers Demand Ban On Import Of Onions, Tomatoes

Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:08 PM

The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) and Sindh Abadgar Association, both farmers lobbying groups, Friday demanded to ban ongoing import of tomatoes and onions from Iran and Afghanistan. Speaking on the occasion, the SAB's General Secretary Zulfiqar Yousfani said the crops of tomato and onion were being harvested mainly in the southern region of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Abadgar board (SAB) and Sindh Abadgar Association, both farmers lobbying groups, Friday demanded to ban ongoing import of tomatoes and onions from Iran and Afghanistan. Speaking on the occasion, the SAB's General Secretary Zulfiqar Yousfani said the crops of tomato and onion were being harvested mainly in the southern region of Sindh.

He argued that the import had led to a drop in the vegetable prices in the local market owing to which the farmers of Sindh were not receiving the right prices for their produce.

Yousfani claimed that the situation was causing financial losses to the farmers who were already hit by water shortage and later torrential rains in the outgoing year.

The SAB's Aslam Bozdar urged the provincial government to ban import of the 2 crops so that the prices could increase in the local market to the benefit of the local growers.



