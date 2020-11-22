UrduPoint.com
Growers Demand Govt To Remove Ban On Export Of Onion

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 10:20 PM

Growers demand govt to remove ban on export of onion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) has opposed the decision of banning export of onion, arguing that the financial situation of the farmers and future prospects of the crop's cultivation have not been considered.  The SAB's Vice Chairman Mehmood Nawaz Shah, who chaired a meeting of the board's office bearers and members at SAB's office here Sunday, urged the Federal government to review its decision and remove the ban.  According to Shah, Sindh contributes around 45 percent of the total production of onion in Pakistan and the harvest starts from October and lasts till March.  He said the government banned the onion export 15 days ago in order to control the vegetable price inflation.

 "Following the ban, the wholesale rate of onion has dropped from Rs.60 per kilogram to Rs.38 per kg," he claimed and contended that the slump in the onion price was affecting the farmers who were unable to earn even the cost of cultivation.  Shah contended that the onion price could not be controlled merely through the export ban. "The government lacks the policy of fixing the purchase price of onion as it fixes prices of the other crops," he said.  Shah said the price of onion in Pakistan was lower than the neighbouring countries. 

