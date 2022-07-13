UrduPoint.com

Growers Demand Increase In Virginia Tobacco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Growers demand increase in Virginia tobacco

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) ::The Kashtkaar Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KIKP) here on Wednesday demanded an increase in Virginia tobacco with minimum rate of Rs 350 per kilogram keeping in view current price-hike in the country.

The demand was made during a meeting of General Council of KIKP held here at Yar Hussain with its President Arif Ali Khan in the chair. The meeting also demanded ban on those companies who refused purchase of allotted quota of tobacco and all those yet to pay outstanding payments of tobacco growers.

It was said that tobacco growers were facing huge financial losses while thousands of kilograms of tobacco was dumped at godowns due to refusal of purchase by the concerned companies.

The meeting was informed about the correspondence with National Agriculture Research Center Islamabad and other agriculture related organizations for converting tobacco crops into other beneficial fields.

Beside others, the meeting was attended by Senior Vice President KIKP Said Daud Jan Ismaila, Iqbal Khan Shewa, Haji Ahmed Jan Murghuz, Fazal Rabi Nowshera, Kuram Sattar Yaqoobi and Liaqat Yousafzai.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Virginia Nowshera All

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

6 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

6 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.