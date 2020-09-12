Growers demand plugging of breaches occurred to LBOD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The torrential rain wrecked havoc in district Tharparkar as more than 250 villages, 40,000 acres of agricultural land and 30 roads of the four union councils of taluka kaloi inundated due to breaches occurre

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The torrential rain wrecked havoc in district Tharparkar as more than 250 villages, 40,000 acres of agricultural land and 30 roads of the four union councils of taluka kaloi inundated due to breaches occurred.

According to details, standing crop cultivated in four irrigated union councils of the district including Fight farm, Bhitaro colony, kaloi and Mehrato were destroyed and caused heavy financial losses to growers. While irrigated areas of Naukot and other talukas inundated due to breach occurred at LBOD sem nullah near Naukot where rain water has accumulated up to 15 feet.

Meanwhile, different roads of the district have been damaged due to recent heavy spell of monsoon downpour. The farmers of various irrigated areas of the district including Muhamad Ramzan Loond, Haji Allah Bux, Khamiso Nohrio, waseem Nohriyo and others demanded to carry out plugging breaches occurred to LBOD areas which caused heavy financial loss to our standing crops.