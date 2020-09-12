UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Growers Demand Plugging Of Breaches Occurred To LBOD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:58 PM

Growers demand plugging of breaches occurred to LBOD

The torrential rain wrecked havoc in district Tharparkar as more than 250 villages, 40,000 acres of agricultural land and 30 roads of the four union councils of taluka kaloi inundated due to breaches occurre

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The torrential rain wrecked havoc in district Tharparkar as more than 250 villages, 40,000 acres of agricultural land and 30 roads of the four union councils of taluka kaloi inundated due to breaches occurred.

According to details, standing crop cultivated in four irrigated union councils of the district including Fight farm, Bhitaro colony, kaloi and Mehrato were destroyed and caused heavy financial losses to growers. While irrigated areas of Naukot and other talukas inundated due to breach occurred at LBOD sem nullah near Naukot where rain water has accumulated up to 15 feet.

Meanwhile, different roads of the district have been damaged due to recent heavy spell of monsoon downpour. The farmers of various irrigated areas of the district including Muhamad Ramzan Loond, Haji Allah Bux, Khamiso Nohrio, waseem Nohriyo and others demanded to carry out plugging breaches occurred to LBOD areas which caused heavy financial loss to our standing crops.

Related Topics

Water Tharparkar Stock Exchange Of Mauritius

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

14 minutes ago

Indian shuttlers make a clean sweep at Dubai Sport ..

25 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha May Last Several Weeks ..

54 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan has strengthened Pak China friendshi ..

55 seconds ago

Dengue awareness walk arranged

57 seconds ago

A young man commits suicide

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.