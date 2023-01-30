UrduPoint.com

Growers Demand Relief Package For Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Aiwan-e-Zaraat Sindh on Monday demanded for relief package to rain and flood affected farmers of the province and growers' representation in market committees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Aiwan-e-Zaraat Sindh on Monday demanded for relief package to rain and flood affected farmers of the province and growers' representation in market committees.

Aiwan-e-Zaraat Sindh (AZS) held a demonstration at Karachi Press Club on Monday to highlight the issues and demands of growers.

The demonstration was led by senior vice-president AZS Ghulam Hassan Chachar, District President AZS Khairpur Mirs' Muhammad Haleem Memon, and other leaders. The participants were holding placards and banners with their demands inscribed on them.

Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said that dates, mangoes, banana, cotton and other crops grown in Sindh were not being insured and consequently they were unable to get compensation of their losses.

They demanded for representation of the growers' community in the corresponding market committees.

Sharafuddin Bhayo, Hajan Khan Mahar, Ali Gohar Indhar, Hadi Bakhsh and others were also present in the demonstration.

