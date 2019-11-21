Growers demand Sindh govt to notify sugarcane price

The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, staged a sit-in demonstration here Thursday outside the regional bureaucracy's headquarters Shahbaz Building, demanding notification for fixation of sugarcane price

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, staged a sit-in demonstration here Thursday outside the regional bureaucracy's headquarters Shahbaz Building, demanding notification for fixation of sugarcane price

Led by Nawab Zubair Talpur, the farmers gathered outside the Shahbaz Building for the protest, blocking the movement of traffic on the busy Thandi Sarak road as well as the other connecting roads.

"The agriculture sector is being destroyed in Sindh due to the provincial government's policies and the farmers are facing greater financial hardship," said Talpur while speaking to the protests.

He deplored that the Sindh Government always sided with the powerful sugar mills and delayed notifying the crushing season and sugarcane price which were not acceptable to the farmers.

Talpur recalled that under the Sindh Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950, the provincial government was stipulated under law to notify the crushing season in the month of October every year.

He reiterated the farmers' demand for Rs.250 per 40 kilograms rate of sugarcane and warned that the growers would not accept a price which was below their demand.

"The Sindh government hasn't been fixing the adequate support price for the wheat, rice, cotton, sugarcane and other crops. The low prices have caused heavy financial losses to the farmers," he said.

Talpur maintained that on the one hand low prices and ever rising cost of cultivation had made life difficult for the farmers and on the other hand the locust attacks had caused loss of hundreds of millions rupees to the farmers.

He appealed the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to help the farmers obtain their unpaid dues by the sugar mills for over last 10 years.