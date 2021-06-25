Growers get cash prizes over better crops production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Cash prizes were distributed among the growers over attaining positions during crops production contest across the division.

In the regard, Director Agriculture Shahzad Sabir said that as many as 40 growers were selected for agriculture production contest throughout the division.

The growers, who were awarded the cash prices including Aamir Ali awarded a cheque of Rs 0.3 million for getting 33 mounds per acre sunflower production.

Similarly, Rs 0.2 million and 0.1 million of cash prizes cheques were awarded to the holders of 2nd and 3rd position growers respectively.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy therefore, Punjab government was encouraging the growers.

He said that no one can deny the role of Agriculture to resolve the economic challenges. The Commissioner urged that use of echnology was dire need to put Agriculture sector on modern ways.

The agri-production's access to international markets could be made possible through research.

He said that Multan city would be the centre for economic activities in future due to the Pak China corridor.

He informed that the 6 growers got position over better production and took cash prizes.