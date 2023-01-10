Growers insisted on timely pest removal from fields

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Agricultural department Extension informed growers about the timely removal of Aphids from plants, besides protecting farmers-friendly pests during the Farmers Day event arranged at suburban Chuk of Katcha Kho here.

Aurangzeb Syal, a local grower, organised the event, wherein Deputy Director Agricultural Extension (DDAE), Dr Iqbal Khan imparted awareness to a large number of growers regarding eradication of weeds on time with balanced use of fertilisers followed by proper irrigation to get better output of crops.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Mazhar Hussain provided guidelines about the importance of the cultivation procedure of oily seed in the fields.

DDAE Iqbal also reviewed the cultivation area for the wheat crop at Chuk No.25/10R and assured of resolving any problem that arises pertaining to wheat cultivation. He further hinted at conducting district-level wheat competitions soon in the future.