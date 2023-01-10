UrduPoint.com

Growers Insisted On Timely Pest Removal From Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Growers insisted on timely pest removal from fields

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Agricultural department Extension informed growers about the timely removal of Aphids from plants, besides protecting farmers-friendly pests during the Farmers Day event arranged at suburban Chuk of Katcha Kho here.

Aurangzeb Syal, a local grower, organised the event, wherein Deputy Director Agricultural Extension (DDAE), Dr Iqbal Khan imparted awareness to a large number of growers regarding eradication of weeds on time with balanced use of fertilisers followed by proper irrigation to get better output of crops.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Mazhar Hussain provided guidelines about the importance of the cultivation procedure of oily seed in the fields.

DDAE Iqbal also reviewed the cultivation area for the wheat crop at Chuk No.25/10R and assured of resolving any problem that arises pertaining to wheat cultivation. He further hinted at conducting district-level wheat competitions soon in the future.

Related Topics

Event From Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

46 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

55 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.