Growers must carry out pest scouting in paddy crop as per Agri dept guidelines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the paddy growers to carry out pest scouting continuously keeping in view the possible attack of harmful insects on the crop.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that pesticides should be used in line with the guidance of the Agriculture department.

He said that farmers should keep a close check on the crop to avoid attack of harmful insects.

Spokesman further said that proper method should be adopted while using pesticides as improper way could lead to rejection of agriculture produce in the international market.

Growers should also ensure timely removal of weeds from the field to obtain good yield of paddy, he added.