Growers Must Ensure Timely Watering Of Wheat Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers to ensure timely and proper watering of the wheat crop to boost its per acre production.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that watering of wheat crop should be carried out keeping in view the weather conditions and provision of water.

He said, "Appropriate amount of water not only helps to reduce cost of production but increases per acre yield of wheat."

The spokesman said that watering of wheat crop was also dependent that after which crop wheat was sown.

Wheat growers must follow agriculture department recommended watering schedule so that desired results could be obtained.

