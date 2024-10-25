Growers must not burn paddy residue

The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised paddy growers not to burn crop residue after harvesting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised paddy growers not to burn crop residue after harvesting.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that under Punjab CM smog control programme, super-seeders were being provided to farmers on 60 per cent subsidy.

He said that this initiative was aimed making paddy residues useful. He further said that paddy stubble could also be buried in land as this helps in making land fertile.

Farmers must follow agriculture department guidelines to manage residues of paddy, he added.