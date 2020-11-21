Growers of Sindh, Punjab join hands to highlight common issues

The Punjab Kissan Board and Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) have agreed to form a central chamber of agriculture which will represent the farmers of the whole country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Kissan Board and Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) have agreed to form a central chamber of agriculture which will represent the farmers of the whole country.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the delegation of the SCA met the board's delegation in Rahimyar Khan where the two sides discussed the issues of mutual interest and concern.

The SCA delegation led by its General Secretary Zahid Hussain Bhurgari and the board's delegation led by Chaudhry Anwar decided to create a nation-wide platform to highlight the issues and protest against the injustices.

The farmers expressed deep concern over the shortage of wheat and soaring prices of flour due to a drop in the country's wheat production.They demanded Rs.2,000 per 40 kilograms rate for the wheat crop in the next season.

They said the announcement of the desired rate would encourage the farmers who turned away from sowing the wheat crop last year to cultivate wheat. The delegations also expressed concern over the poor quality seeds which were sold in the country particularly in Sindh.The SCA's delegation said the chamber would soon hold a meeting in Hyderabad of the representatives of the farmers from all provinces of Pakistan.