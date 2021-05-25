UrduPoint.com
Growers Stressed To Hire Good Expertise For Better Cotton Production

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Agriculture Secretary for South Punjab Saqib Ali on Tuesday pressed farmers to use fertilizers and spray only with consultation of agricultural experts for their bumper crops production.

They shouldn't make decisions on their own to save crops from lethal worms.

Talking about Guide Lines Calendar prepared for crops' growers here, he said cotton crops production used to be held in Sahiwal division, beside three divisions of Southern Punjab. And growers came across identical problems in all four regions. Unnecessary spray caused to kill crops-friendly worms that led to incur huge damages upon crops, he added.

He regarded white fly and pink bollworm quite dangerous for the growth.

He further said that agricultural department has arranged special Cotton Calendar to provide guidelines to farmers which is easily available at all agriculture offices. He advised 'Kisan brethren' to take benefit from it to have good production.

The secretary said categorically that seeds variety coupled with quality plays 30 percent role, but management 40 percent for the greater output on the soil.

Saqib Ali vowed that incumbent government was playing vital role to increase cotton crops production across the region. He asked landlords and farmers to hold close contact with agricultural experts to improve their cultivation in future.

