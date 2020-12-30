UrduPoint.com
Growers, Sugar Millers' Inter-dependent On Each Other: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Growers, sugar millers' inter-dependent on each other: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has said that growers and sugar millers were inter-dependent on each other and their mutual cooperation is imperative.

He said this while addressing a function during his visit to D I Khan on Wednesday, he said prevailing harmony between growers and sugar mills was welcoming and expressed hope it would further strengthened in future.

Beside, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Director Food KP Zubair Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) D I Khan, Arifullah, officers of food department, mills administration, growers and media representatives and local elites also attended the function.

The provincial minister said that they were fully aware of the problems of sugarcane growers and making efforts for their resolution. He asked the growers to direct contact with sugar mill owners instead of depending on middlemen.

