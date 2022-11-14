Growers urged to avoid burning of crop residue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Widespread burning of crops residue has become a major reason of pollution in winter and growers must avoid it, said Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Iftikhar Ahmed Buttar.

While talking to APP here on Monday he said that this practice hugely affected the environment ,as well as health of people.

"There is an urgent need of initiating integrated management of crops residue including its use as fertilizer, cattle feed, bio-energy, substance for growing mushrooms and industrial use etc ", he suggested.

He regretted that burning of crop residue was a common practice in Pakistan, India and some other countries as well. Mere punitive actions were not enough to control the situation, he added.