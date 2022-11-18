UrduPoint.com

Growers Urged To Complete Wheat Sowing By Nov 20

November 18, 2022

The farmers should complete wheat sowing by 20th of current month to get maximum production

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The farmers should complete wheat sowing by 20th of current month to get maximum production.

Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Anjum Ali Buttar said this talking to APP here on Friday.

He said all stakeholders should work hard to ensure maximum output to overcome wheat shortage.

"Early sowing of the crop can have huge positive impact on per acre wheat yield, as this gives sufficient time to grain to get weight", the DG said.

He said the agriculture department is utilizing all out resources to increase output of different crops special the wheat. He said that target of cultivation of wheat on area of 16.5 million acres is fixed for Punjab this year.

He expressed confidence that support price of Rs 3000 per 40 kg wheat is a good incentiveto mobilize farmers in this regard.

