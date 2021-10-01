Growers urged to cultivate oilseed crops

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to cultivate oilseed crops over maximum area to save foreign exchange of the country.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mahmood said that domestic needs could be fulfilled by cultivating approved varieties of oilseed crops.

He said that Toria-A and Oria Anmol were Kharif crops, while Peela Raya, Sarson, DGL, Chakwal Raya and Khanpur Raya are Rabi crops.

Besides this, the Punjab Sarson is also an approved variety of canola, which is cultivated across Punjab province till October 31.

In order to get maximum production, timely cultivation, certified and healthy seed and proper fertilizer are key elements, he added.