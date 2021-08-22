Growers urged to take special care for plantation of new mango orchard

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Agriculture department Sunday urged upon mango growers to take special care for the plantation of new mango orchards.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Sammad stated that climate, preparation of soil, and selection of mango varieties were very important factors for installation of new mango orchards. He remarked that the trend of increasing number of plants per acre was becoming popular.

Dense plantations with low heights helped to reduce production cost, he stated. The use of modern production technology, regular pruning every year, and use of the growth regulators to increase production made it possible to grow all varieties of mangoes at a short distance, said Abdul Sammad.

He said that sandy soil was not considered good for mango orchards. He also suggested the analysis of soil before planting mangoes. Similarly, the land must be levelled properly for smooth irrigation.